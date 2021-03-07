Barnesville Man Seriously Injured In Overnight Wreck

A Thomaston woman is being held in the Lamar County Jail following a two vehicle accident in Milner Saturday night.Felicia Giacalone Whatley of 378 Colquitt Street has been charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and reckless driving.
Whatley was driving a Honda on the wrong side of US 41 near Zebulon Road when she struck a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Nathan Suggs of Barnesville.
Barnesville.com is reporting that Suggs was life-flighted to Grady in Atlanta with serious head injuries.
Additional charges are expected against Whatley.
No comments:
Post a Comment