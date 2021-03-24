ARRESTS IN MONROE COUNTY FOR THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

On Monday, March 8th, investigators received information regarding the thefts of catalytic converters that led to solving three theft of catalytic converters cases in Bibb County (with one of those cases not yet being reported), one case in Jones County and one theft of two catalytic converters in the city of Forsyth.
Monroe County Investigators passed along the information to the respected jurisdictions where warrants would be obtained for Shawn Allen Grant.
Grant has been charged with Felony Theft by Taking (x2) and Misdemeanor Theft by Taking.
On Monday, March 15th, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding multiple catalytic converters that had been stolen from a home on Teagle Road.
On Friday, March 19th, investigators arrested Victor Shawn Bowen for the theft of seven catalytic converters. Bowen was charged with Felony Theft by Taking, Misdemeanor Theft by Taking (x3).
On Tuesday, March 16th, investigators arrested Branden Wilson as a result of an undercover sting operation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson has been charges with one count of unlawful purchase of secondary metals and one count of purchase by recycler of secondary metals without proper registration.
