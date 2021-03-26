Tornado Emergency Declared In Coweta And Fayette Counties

The tornado was reported on the ground in Randolph county Alabama before moving through Heard county and into Newnan just after midnight where extensive damage occurred.
Coweta County officials are now confirming a fatality from the tornado.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has a chainsaw and wants to help clear trees to meet at Newnan High School.
“Significant storm damage throughout Coweta County. Most roads are impassable. Sheriffs Office phones lines are down,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “911 phones lines are working. Please stay off roads to allow emergency vehicles access.”
The tornado passed just north of the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City with damage reported in Fayette county.
Multiple tornados in Alabama killed at least 5 people with one of the storms tracking more than 200 miles.
