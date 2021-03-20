STING OPERATION CONDUCTED BY THE THOMASTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AND NARCOTICS TASK FORCE.

On February 12, 2021 Officers from the Thomaston Police Department with assistance from the Narcotics Task Force conducted an undercover operation throughout the City of Thomaston involving the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
The operation consisted of an undercover officer who was under the age of 21 attempting to purchase alcohol at convenience stores throughout the City. Of the 21 convenience stores visited 14 stores sold to the undercover officer without asking for proper ID in violation of Georgia Law. The clerks that violated and sold to the undercover officer were issued citations.The following are the14 stores that sold alcohol to the under age, undercover officer:
- Shamrock Food Mart 1100 Highway 19 North,
- 7/11 Food Mart Mart 204 Barnesville St.
- Raceway Gas Station Station 1088 Highway 19 North
- Quick Stop 517 North Center St.
- Best Value Food Mart 350 South Church St.,
- North Creek Shell Station1078 Hwy 19 North
- Lotto Paradise Station 209 North Church St.
- M$M Food Mart 603 South Church St.
- Express Ford 610 Triune Mill Rd,
- Southside BP Gas 500 South Center St.
- Mr B’s 401N. Center Street.
- Fast Stop Gas Station 1104 S. Church Street
- Mike’s Mart 213 A ST.
- Handy Mart Gas 204 E. Walker St.
