GRIFFIN CIRCUIT CHIEF JUDGE CHRISTOPHER EDWARDS IS LEAVING THE BENCH

Griffin Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Christopher Charles Edwards announced today that he is leaving the bench after 22 years. Edwards will resume a private jury trial practice, joining the Mabra Firm as counsel and opening a Griffin office.
In his announcement Edwards said, “Serving the people of Georgia these past two decades has been the great honor of my life. … The time has come to return to my roots. I leave knowing that the Griffin Judicial Circuit is in good shape and good hands.”
Edwards became chief judge in 2010 during a turbulent period in the circuit. Under his leadership, the court has stabilized, opening the door to Edwards’ next chapter. “I am a trial lawyer at heart. I spent the first 17 years of my career in courtrooms, on the other side of the bench.” Edwards added that he is still moved when he hears a talented lawyer deliver a novel argument. “I am excited to try cases again.”
“We have been looking for some time to forge strategic partnerships with experienced Georgia trial lawyers,” said firm founder and managing partner Ronnie E. Mabra Jr. “We are honored and pleased to welcome our good friend Judge Edwards into the family. His deep trial experience, intellect, passion and drive are an ideal match for our growing firm.” Edwards may also conduct arbitrations and mediations or serve as a special master or investigator.
Atlanta-based Mabra Firm is Atlanta’s premier personal injury law firm, fighting tirelessly for the for the rights and wellbeing of Georgians who are injured as a result of another party’s fault or negligence. Founded in 2007 by Ronnie E. Mabra Jr., the Mabra Firm has offices in Atlanta, Warner Robins and Tifton, Ga. For more information, please visit the firm’s website at https://mabrafirm.com.
The Griffin Circuit includes the counties of Fayette, Spalding, Pike and Upson. Edwards was elected in a five-candidate race in 1998 and re-elected five times. He is leaving the judiciary with nearly two years remaining in his current term. The Governor may appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of Edwards’ term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
