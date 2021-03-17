STUDENT HOLIDAY/STAFF PL DELAYED START - THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Due to the risk of severe weather overnight and into tomorrow morning, Thursday, March 18, will be a student holiday for Thomaston-Upson students. According to the National Weather Service, Upson County is at a high risk for damaging winds, heavy rain/flooding, and possible tornadoes early Thursday. As a result, early morning travel for our students and staff could be extremely unsafe. Current plans are for T-U staff to report at 10 AM for a professional learning day. If these plans change, then staff will be notified tomorrow morning. Students will return to school on Friday, March 19.
