National Weather Service Statement

Areas of dense fog and reduced visibility of a quarter mile or less are expected this morning across north and central Georgia through 11 AM. Dense Fog Advisory is in effect.
Scattered to numerous strong to severe storms are expected late today through tonight with an approaching strong disturbance and frontal system. While there is some potential for severe storms as early as this afternoon, the primary risk will likely be with an area of storms pushing eastward late tonight into Thursday morning. The main threats will be tornadoes (some of which could be significant or longer tracked), damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail, and flash flooding.
Thursday through Tuesday...
Scattered to numerous strong to severe storms are expected to push eastward across portions of north and central Georgia Thursday morning and likely exiting east central Georgia by Thursday afternoon. The main threats will be tornadoes (some of which could be significant or longer tracked), damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail, and flash flooding.
No comments:
Post a Comment