MID-MARCH COVID-19 UPDATE

March 15, 2021
From the Georgia Department of Public Health
While the State’s case numbers have shown a dramatic decrease, Upson County’s case numbers have increasedfrom 36 the last half of February to 40 the first half of March.
The death count for Upson County was 3 the last half of February and that number has doubled to 6 for the first half of March, which is the 5th highest half-month death toll on record. Of the 159 counties in Georgia, Upson ranks #8 for highest deaths per 100,000 population. Upson’s overall COVID-19 mortality rate is 5.6%, compared to the State’s 1.9%.
On the bright side, new hospitalizations have declined slightly from 8 to 6, and the average 2-week test positivity has decreased from 9.4% to 8%. The State average is 6.2%.
Looking at the records over the past year, Upson County’s current cases, deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rates are all showing a downward trend since January’s peak, but the numbers are all still higher than they have been in months past. So, while there may be signs that there is light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, we’re not out of the tunnel yet.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
Mar 15 - 31, 2020
5
0
April 1 – 15
134
5
April 16 – 30
77
13 (hi)
May 1 – 15
41
10
May 16 – 31
24
6
June 1 – 15
14 (lo)
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0 (lo)
July 1 – 15
38
2
5
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Aug 1 – 15
153
4
9
Aug 16 – 31
37
6
5
Sept 1 – 15
65
4
7
Sept 16 – 30
73
3
7
Oct 1 – 15
29
6
10
6.6%
Oct 16 – 31
16
3
7
4.4%
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
Dec 16 – 31
189
1
8
15.6%
Jan 1 – 15, 2021
246 (hi)
2
14 (hi)
23.4%
Jan 16 – 31
162
12
10
18.7%
Feb 1 – 15
76
7
14 (hi)
12%
Feb 16 – 28
36
3
8
9.4%
Mar 1 – 15
40
6
6
8%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
