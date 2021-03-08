Monday, March 8, 2021

THOMASTON MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MCINTOSH CO


Last night Jakari Daniel, aka "Byrd", was arrested in McIntosh County for multiple unrelated drug and weapon charges. 

Daniel was wanted by Thomaston PD for the December 1, 2020 homicide of Michael Gates at 121 Wellington Drive in Thomaston. 

Daniel will remain in custody until transported to the Upson County Sheriff's Office jail at a date to be determined.

