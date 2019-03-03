3 MONTH PAVING PROJECT GA. 92-FAYETTE & SPALDING CO.

What: The Georgia DOT is advising motorists in Fayette and Spalding Counties that starting Monday, Apr. 1, 2019, Georgia DOT crews will undertake a project to mill and pave 15 miles of Georgia 92 from the Georgia 85 intersection in Fayette County to the Westmoreland Road intersection in Spalding County. The work will be done overnights, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night, to accommodate daytime traffic. The project is anticipated to be completed at the end of June, 2019.
The crews will start by patching priority areas of the roadway. They'll continue with milling and paving the turn lanes and side street connections, and then they'll tackle milling and paving the main road. Finally, pavement marking teams will paint the lanes and install new reflective markers.
One lane of the roadway will be closed to accommodate the work each night. Signage and flaggers will be used to direct vehicles to the open lane. Drivers are urged to slow their speeds and be alert to the signage and flaggers' directions when approaching and driving through the work zone.
When: Starting Monday, Apr. 1 through Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019, overnights from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Where: Georgia 92 from the Georgia 85 intersection in Fayette County to the Westmoreland Road intersection in Spalding County
Advisory: Motorists are advised to ex
No comments:
Post a Comment