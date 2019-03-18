THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL MARCH 19 AGENDA

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
MARCH 19, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
City-County Meeting Room, Main Floor, R. E. Lee Building
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge Allegiance to the Flag.
B. Approval of Minutes of March 5, 2019.
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Public Comment and Announcements.
E. Introduction of the City’s New Web Site.
F. City Attorney’s Report.
G. Assistant City Clerk’s Report.
H. City Engineer’s Report.
I. City Manager’s Report.
1. Amendment to Cemetery Ordinance.
2. Approval of 1888 Demolition Permit.
3. Discussion of Water Service on Goshen Road.
4. Officials Compensation.
J. Other Business.
K. Executive Session.
L. Adjournment.
