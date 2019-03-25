NEW ADMINISTRATORS IN GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS

Griffin, GA - The Griffin-Spalding Board of Education voted 4-0 to approve two new school administrators and two new central office administrators for the 2019-2020 school year during a special called board meeting held March 25, 2019. Griffin-Spalding Board of Education Member R. Syntel Brown was not present at the meeting.
Anne Street Elementary Principal – Dr. Seabrook Royal
Dr. Seabrook Royal has been an educator, assistant principal and principal for over 20 years. For the last 13 years, Royal has served Walton County Public Schools as principal of Monroe Area High School for three years and principal of Walker Park Elementary for 10 years. Prior to that role, Royal served as a principal and assistant principal for Clayton County School System and a middle school teacher with Fulton County Schools. Royal received his bachelor’s degree from Benedict College, his master’s degree in Education from Clark Atlanta University, his specialist’s degree in Educational Supervision from Troy State University and his doctorate degree in K-12 Administration from Nova Southern University.
Griffin High School Assistant Principal – Dr. Jacinta Bouknight
Dr. Jacinta Bouknight joins the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) from Fulton County Schools where she served as an assistant principal, instructional support teacher and interrelated resource teacher for the past 15 years. Bouknight received her bachelor’s degree in Biology, master’s degree in Interrelated Special Education and doctorate degrees in Education Leadership and Administration from Clark Atlanta University.
Director of Student Services – Larry Jones
Larry Jones is currently the principal of Orrs Elementary School. Jones has been an educator, assistant principal and principal for over 30 years. He has been employed by the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) since 2003, serving as the assistant principal of Futral Road Elementary for three years, principal of Futral Road Elementary for nine years, principal of Rehoboth Road Middle School for four years and principal of Orrs Elementary for one year. Jones received his bachelor’s degree in Spanish, master’s degree in Spanish and master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia Southern University.
Director of Special Education – Charles Kelly
Charles Kelly joins GSCS from Griffin RESA where he has been the Georgia Learning Resource System (GLDS) Director since 2016. Prior to that role, Kelly served Clayton County Public Schools for seven years as coordinator of special education, compliance specialists and lead teacher/autism specialists. Kelly received his bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from the University of Alabama, his master’s degree in Instructional Technology from the Georgia Southern University and his educational leadership degree from the University of West Georgia.
These appointments become effective on July 15 for the 2019-2020 school year.
