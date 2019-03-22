MEMORIAL AT SPREWELL BLUFF FOR THE LATE JOHNNY HAMMONDS

Mr. Johnny’s Bench
Mr. Johnny Carthan Hammonds more affectionately known as “Mr. Johnny” was one of the first employees at Sprewell Bluff Park. On March 12th the Upson County Board of Commissioners presented his wife Sylvia Hammonds and his son John Hammonds with a Proclamation to place a memorial plaque on Mr. Johnny’s Bench. He began his employment with Upson County on May 8th, 2015 as a Parking Attendant until December 24th, 2018 when he passed. Mr. Johnny would spend many long hours and had sold hundreds of parking passes on the bench that sits across the road from the Park Overlook Deck. That bench will be always be remembered as Mr. Johnny’s Bench to those who had the privilege of meeting him while passing through the park, or even sitting alongside him for a friendly chat.
The park will be holding a dedication ceremony for Mr. Johnny Carthan Hammonds on March
24th at 7:00pm at the Park Overlook. Anyone who would like to attend his dedication ceremony,
share a story, or honor his memory is all invited to sit on “Mr. Johnny’s Bench”.
