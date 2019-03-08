Friday, March 8, 2019
PRESS RELEASE SPALDING CO SHERIFF DARRELL DIX
Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix in cooperation with the Spalding County Fire Department will be conducting a series of town hall meetings across our community. Each week in April Sheriff Dix and his Command Staff will be setting up meetings at Spalding County Fire Stations in each district. Command staff from the Spalding Fire Department will also be present to address your concerns, and how together we can promote public safety across the county. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Our hope is that through the face to face town hall meetings we will have an open discussion about your concerns, answer questions, and hear your ideas about crime and other public safety issues that are affecting you and your quality of life. It has been one of my beliefs from the beginning that rather than going in to a community and telling them what their problems are, we should spend time listening to the community and hearing their ideas about issues that they view as problems. There are many occasions that what law enforcement may see as a problem in the community may not be the problem that the community sees as a priority. It doesn’t do any good for someone to come in to your house and tell you that they are going to come in and paint your walls when you don’t have a roof to protect them from the rain. It’s about listening, prioritizing, and solving problems while being tough on criminals, crime, and enforcing the law. By working hand in hand with citizens we can address the issues and continue to move us forward in making Spalding County better place to live, work, play, and raise our families.” This is one of the many programs that the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has pledged to do, and will continue to do, that will allow us to work with and be a part of the Spalding County community while building relationships and trust. If you cannot attend a meeting at a fire station near you, you can attend any other meeting that will be held.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 5:22 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment