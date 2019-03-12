TWO KILLED IN HENRY CO. WRECK

On March 12, 2019, at approximately 1:27 am, HCPD Officers were notified of a possible stolen vehicle (Silver Mazda CX9 SUV with broken headlight) out of Chamblee Georgia being tracked in the McDonough area by a Global Positioning System. A HCPD Officer spotted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel off of Mill Road at Jonesboro Road and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle struck the driver’s door of our officer and a vehicle pursuit began. The suspect vehicle entered I-75 North Bound from Jonesboro Road and exited at Jodeco Road, performed a U-turn and continued down the exit ramp in the wrong direction. As the suspect vehicle entered onto to I-75, our Officers did not continue the pursuit and slowed on the exit ramp. The suspect vehicle entered onto the North Bound lane and collided with a white F150. The driver of the F150 died as a result of the collision. The driver and the passenger of the Mazda were pulled to safety by HCPD Officers. The driver of the Mazda was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The passenger of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. The suspect vehicle was confirmed stolen by Chamblee P.D. and reported around 11:35 pm. It is believed the suspects were in the McDonough area to commit entering auto thefts. The Georgia State Patrol is the lead agency on the vehicle fatality. HCPD Officers dashcam footage of the pursuit cannot be released to the public until the HCPD Pursuit Report is completed.
Deceased Driver of stolen Mazda: Adolphus D. Knight, 19 y.o.a of Riverdale
Deceased Driver of F150: Kalif B. Patterson, 38 y.o.a of Dalzell South Carolina
