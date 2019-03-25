GRIFFIN HIGH HAS A NEW FOOTBALL COACH

Griffin, GA – The Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education voted 4-0 to approve the recommendation of Kareem Reid as head football coach of Griffin High School during a special called board meeting March 25, 2019. Griffin-Spalding Board of Education Member R. Syntel Brown was not present at the meeting.
Reid is currently the head football coach at Westlake High School in Atlanta, GA. He is also Westlake’s physical education teacher. During his tenure at Westlake, Coach Reid led the team to win three GHSA Region 2-7A championships for three consecutive years and three state playoffs (2016, 2017 and 2018), named Region 2-7A Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2018 and named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Metro Atlanta/Fulton County “Coach of the Year” in 2016. Since taking over Westlake’s football program in 2016, Coach Reid’ football team included 25 magnet students, with team averaging a 2.8 GPA each semester. Additionally, Coach Reid helped secure college scholarships for 41 student-athletes and he established a partnership with a local church for his team to participate in the annual “Thanksgiving Basket Project.”
