PRESS RELEASE ON ULMS LOCKDOWN FRIDAY

Upson-Lee Middle School went into lockdown status today after a possible intruder was identified inside the school. It turns out that the person was an employee of a company working at the middle school, but school officials followed proper procedures and handled the lockdown proficiently following the report of a possible threat. “This was an example of what proper training can accomplish,” stated Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. “We have stressed to students and staff that if you see something, say something. In this case, someone saw something that did not look right, and they reported it. A school lockdown followed while the report was investigated. Everyone did what they were supposed to do to keep students and staff safe at school.”
Due to their close proximity to ULMS, Upson-Lee Pre-Kindergarten also went to lockdown status during this time.
No comments:
Post a Comment