The week of March 18-22 is School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia. The weeklong observance calls attention to the contributions of local board of education members to their school districts and to their communities. “Citizens elect board members to represent the community’s voice on education matters and to set the vision for the school district.We are extremely fortunate in our community to have board members who embrace and embody our vision for the future of Thomaston-Upson Schools,” stated Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. “I want to thank the members of the Thomaston-Upson school board for the countless hours they spend in service to our schools, our students, and our community to ensure that we always provide excellence in education for every individual, every day.” This week we want to give special recognition to our local school board members: Chairperson Ms. Jacqueline Hollis, District 2; Vice-Chair Mr. Jaye Eubanks, District 7; Ms. Angeline McGill, District 1; Ms. Sheila Hall, District 3; Mr. Brian Salter, District 4; Mr. Leon Fowler, District 5; Mr. Stephen Sadler, District 6. Thank you for your service!
