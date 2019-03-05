Talbotton Donations Accepted

A donation drop-off has been set up at the Talbotton Fire Department, 40 Monroe Street in Talbotton for anyone interested in donating items to the victims of Sunday's tornado.
For Thomaston and Upson County residents local drop-off locations have been set up at The Upson Beacon located downtown at 108 East Gordon Street, Century 21 Realty at 614 North Church Street and World Finance at 1059 Highway 19 North.
Century 21 Realty will be delivering to Talbotton on Wednesday.
