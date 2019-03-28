GAMBLING BUST IN WOODBURY

Businesses Raided in Woodbury for Gambling Violations
Woodbury, GA (March 28, 2019) – On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue, assisted the Woodbury Police Department with the execution of search warrants in Woodbury for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws.
Search warrants were executed at three business locations in Woodbury. The business locations were:
* Two Stop a/k/a Fuel Stop (Skyland Ventures, LLC), 10966 Millarden Road
* Woodbury Citgo (S&R Foods), 18608 Main Street
* Rana’s Tobacco Outlet (Zahra 786, Inc.), 11011 Millarden Road
During the course of a lengthy investigation by the Woodbury Police Department, officers discovered the businesses were operating Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAMS) where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or merchandise available at the location.
While searching the location, officers and agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from gambling activity.
Arrests are pending.
No comments:
Post a Comment