TWO SCHOOLS IN SPALDING CO EVACUATED

A threat over social media has led officials to evacuate two schools in Spalding County.
According to the Griffin-Spalding County school system, administrators evacuated Spalding High School and Rehoboth Road Middle School after a threat was made toward both schools on social media.
While officials have not said whether they think the threat is valid, they evacuated both schools so that law enforcement could search both schools.
School officials say all students and staff members are safe.
Investigators have not yet provided the details of the threat or whether anyone will be charged
