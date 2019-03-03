Tornado Strikes Talbotton And Southern Upson County

The largest tornado outbreak of the year moved through south and central Georgia today.
One of the strongest struck the city of Talbotton, destroying homes and overturning vehicles. Four residents were transported to area hospitals by EMS while many reported minor injuries that did not require medical assistance.
The tornado was first reported on the ground just east of Tuskegee, Alabama and tracked through Smiths Station in Lee County where the local coroner has requested help from the state to deal with at least 14 fatalities reported at this time.
The storm cell crossed into Georgia north of Columbus before entering Talbot County and intensifying as it struck the city of Talbotton. Veteran storm chasers believe the storm may be at least rated as an EF-3 and with additional inspection of the damage tomorrow could possibly reach EF-4 strength.
Damage in Talbotton may be viewed on the Live Storms Media Website here.
Upson EMA director Martha Ann McCarty reported that trees were down on Adams Ferry Road and a piece of a roof blown off of a home in Talbot County traveled over 20 miles and landed in Upson County.
After surveying the damage in Upson County, director McCarty and EMA personnel responded to a request for assistance in Talbot County where search and rescue efforts are still underway.
