NEW PRINCIPAL AT UL HIGH

At the March 12th meeting, the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education approved Dr. Jarvis Price as Principal of Upson-Lee High School, as recommended by Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico. Dr. Price currently serves as Assistant Principal at ULHS and is completing his second year at the school. He holds a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia Southern University along with the following degrees: Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in Middle Grades Education (Georgia Southern University); Master of Education in Educational Leadership (Georgia College & State University); Education Specialist in Educational Leadership (Georgia College & State University); Education Specialist in Curriculum & Instruction (Liberty University). Dr. Price has worked as a middle grades teacher in the Thomaston-Upson and Bibb County School Systems and served as Assistant Principal of Baldwin High School for two years prior to coming to ULHS as Assistant Principal. Dr. Price’s wife, the former Ashley Favors, is a school counselor at Upson-Lee Middle School. Both Dr. and Mrs. Price were born and raised in Upson County and graduated from Upson-Lee High School. They are expecting their first child in July of this year. Dr. Price will take over the position of ULHS Principal following Mr. Tracy Caldwell's retirement at the end of this school year.
