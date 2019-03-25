SPRING FUN AT THE ROCK RANCH

Spring Break Fun Fridays
March 29 and April 5 – Spring Break Fun Fridays – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can finish out their week of Spring Break together playing to their heart’s content with some outdoor fun that includes a locomotive train, pony rides, a carousel, and zip lines.
Spring Saturdays
April 6 – Storybook Character Day – Make the most of a beautiful Spring day with family fun down on the farm! Visit with characters from If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Elephant and Pig, and Splat the Cat! Plus enjoy 25+ great attractions like Tiny Town, the Petting Zoo, and gemstone mining*. Hours for this event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 13 – Easter Eggstravaganza presented by Eggland’s Best® – Bring an Easter basket and a camera and come ready to hunt 65,000 prize-filled eggs. As a gift to the community, admission is free. Guests can enjoy a visit and picture with the Easter Bunny, play on playgrounds, and hunt eggs by age group (hunts staggered at different times beginning at 1:00 p.m.). There will be live music at noon and a drawing to win great prizes. Those wanting to extend their experience may purchase a Farm Fun wristband for $14.99 per person age 3 and older. The wristband grants unlimited access to locomotive train rides, carousel rides, pedal carts, paddle boats, fishing, pony ride, the giant jumping pillow, sports zone (speed pitch), and more. Hours for this Easter event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 20 – “Dino-Mite” Dinosaur and Rock Festival – What better place to have a dinosaur and rock festival than in a town called “The Rock”? Guests of all ages will be amazed at the Jurassic Kingdom traveling Dinosaur Show. Reptile shows by expert snake wrangler Jason Clark will highlight living relatives of the dinosaurs including alligators, snakes, and giant tortoises. The Rock Museum, a new addition to the ranch, features one of the largest private Georgia gemstone collections. Guests can learn about gems, crystals, and other geological treasures. The Rock Museum and fossil dig station will be available at no extra charge and guests will enjoy half-price gemstone mining on this special date. There will also be vendors selling rocks, gems, fossils, and jewelry. In addition, creative pre-historic activities will surely entertain as guests participate in T-Rex Inflatable Costume Sumo Wrestling and Dino-Rider Races. Hours for this event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 27 – “Barnyard-Palooza” – Enjoy farm-life, highlighted by a baby animal experience. Guests should bring a camera as there will be great photo ops with tractors, bunny rabbits, baby chicks, and cuddly piglets. Guests can feed goats and see newborn kids, try the cow milking simulator activity, view an observational beehive, and enjoy all the fun attractions like the corn bin. Hours for this event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 4 – “May the Fourth Be with You” – Meet intergalactic superstars including Kylo, Vader, R2D2, Chewy, and Storm Troopers (bring a camera). There will be a costume contest with prizes for guests who dress for the theme, themed drones will be flying, there will be games including a Talkin’ Wookie competition, and special themed snacks. Hours for this event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 11 – Flower and Butterfly Festival – BYOV (Bring Your Own Vase) to this very special day of spring flowers and butterflies. Guests can cut their own flowers from a field of many blooms. Fresh cut flowers might make a nice gift on Mother’s Day Weekend. All moms will also enjoy free homemade strawberry ice cream on this date. There will be a butterfly house offering up close and personal butterfly viewing and a chance to hand-feed butterflies. There will be a mass butterfly release at 4 p.m. (great photo op). Hours for this event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A day at The Rock Ranch is filled with action-packed adventure and memory making with a wide variety of activities* to appeal to all ages including: pony rides, locomotive train rides, zip lines*, paddle boats, a carousel, cane pole fishing, pedal carts, Farm Land animal zoo, rock climbing wall*, tractor wagon rides, gemstone mining*, a cow train, ball toss sports zone and speed pitch, giant jumping pillow, Tiny Town, and more.
For families and groups who would like to make it a getaway, a limited number of Farm Stay Houses are available as well as the unique opportunity to sleep pioneer-style camping in Conestoga wagons. For details, visit https://therockranch.com/farm-stays/.
Other than Easter’s free admission, entry to all Spring Events is $14.99 per person plus tax for guests age 3 and older.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.therockranch.ticketl
