David Marshall Speaks To UGA Media

Marshall was asked how Coach Kirby Smart's emphasis on 'havoc play' has impacted the defensive strategy this season?
“It really makes us go out there knowing that we need more tackles for loss, more sacks, more fumbles and more interceptions. We go out there and work every day getting better, trying to get more sacks and interceptions."
On what he's seen from the two-deep group of offensive linemen.
“They're working against each other and competing against each other, getting back right. They're just making each other better is what I've seen out there."
Coach Kirby Smart also commented on Marshall's progress as he recovers from foot surgery due to what's known as a Lisfranc injury.
On what he's seen from the two-deep group of offensive linemen.
“They're working against each other and competing against each other, getting back right. They're just making each other better is what I've seen out there."
Coach Kirby Smart also commented on Marshall's progress as he recovers from foot surgery due to what's known as a Lisfranc injury.
The Lisfranc injury occurs in the middle of the foot where the bones connect and is sometimes mistaken for a sprain but actually is a very severe injury that often requires surgery to repair and months to recover from.
Marshall is back practicing with the Bulldogs but is limited in what he can do this spring.
Marshall is back practicing with the Bulldogs but is limited in what he can do this spring.
No comments:
Post a Comment