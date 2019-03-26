Tuesday, March 26, 2019

David Marshall Speaks To UGA Media

Upson-Lee's David Marshall spoke to the media following the Georgia Bulldogs practice Tuesday.

Marshall was asked how Coach Kirby Smart's emphasis on 'havoc play' has impacted the defensive strategy this season?

“It really makes us go out there knowing that we need more tackles for loss, more sacks, more fumbles and more interceptions. We go out there and work every day getting better, trying to get more sacks and interceptions."

On what he's seen from the two-deep group of offensive linemen.

“They're working against each other and competing against each other, getting back right. They're just making each other better is what I've seen out there."

Coach Kirby Smart also commented on Marshall's progress as he recovers from foot surgery due to what's known as a Lisfranc injury.

“We got him fixed. He’s taking the screws out now; he’s taking the next step to coming back. He’s got to slowly progress back because he gets sore each time he uses it because he hasn’t used it for so long.  We need him this year. I want him to stay healthy.”

The Lisfranc injury occurs in the middle of the foot where the bones connect and is sometimes mistaken for a sprain but actually is a very severe injury that often requires surgery to repair and months to recover from.

Marshall is back practicing with the Bulldogs but is limited in what he can do this spring.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 9:47 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)