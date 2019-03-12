Tuesday, March 12, 2019
TEACHERS OF THE YEAR T-U SCHOOLS
. Schools announced their 2019-20 Teachers of the Year last week. Congratulations to Mrs. Lauren Hall, Upson-Lee Primary Teacher of the Year; Mrs. Amanda Waters, Upson-Lee Elementary Teacher of the Year; Mr. Tim Bosworth, Upson-Lee Middle School Teacher of the Year; and Mrs. Bethany Norris, Upson-Lee High School Teacher of the Year. These teachers will now advance to the Thomaston-Upson School System Teacher of the Year competition, where a panel of community judges will evaluate the teachers based on their written applications, personal interviews, and classroom observations
