Tuesday, March 26, 2019
GUILTY PLEAS UPSON SUPERIOR COURT
Jury Trial - Judge W. Fletcher Sams March 26, 2019 18R0381 Lionel Lamond Daniel Ct. 1: Driving While License Suspended: 12 months to serve; Fine of $1,000 Ct. 2: Operating a Vehicle Without A Valid Tag: 12 months to serve; Fine of $1,000 Pleas – Judge W. Fletcher Sams March 26, 2019 18R0276 Paul Glenn Hammock Ct. 1: Possession Methamphetamine: 3 years probation; 80 hours community service; Fine of $1,500 Ct. 2: Possession of a Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi Ct. 3: Drugs Not in Original Container: Nolle Prosequi 18R0221 Albert Eugene Williamson Ct. 1: Battery (FVA): 12 months, 6 months to serve followed by 6 months probation; 40 hours community service; Fine of $400
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment