Tuesday, March 26, 2019
TPD CHIEF RICHARDSON ON GARCIA GUILTY PLEA
Chief Mike Richardson stated, “Yesterday’s conviction of Ms. Garcia is a huge win for our local Law Enforcement’s fight against gang activity and a huge message to those who would think they can get away with committing such acts in our small quiet community. I guess we’re not the Mayberry they expected. I would like to thank Sgt. Brian Hammock and Cpt. Monica Snipes and all the TPD investigators and officers that worked so hard and diligently on this case. Your hard work and efforts made our community safer. Thanks to Sheriff Kilgore and all his jail staff who assisted throughout the case and keeping our courts safe during all the hearings and proceedings leading up to yesterday’s conviction. Finally, I would like to give a special thanks and hats off to DA Ben Coker and his entire Thomaston office, especially Lead prosecutor ADA Marie Broder and ADA Irvin, for their commitment, support, and tireless work devoted to making this a successful prosecution. The amount of time and preparation put into this case was unbelievable and we greatly appreciate all their hard work. Again, thanks to everyone involved in this case to include all the other agencies across the State and other States that assisted us. We are fully committed to protecting this community and combating gang activity and violence so know if you choose to operate in this community that when caught you will be prosecuted with everything we got.”
