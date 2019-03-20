Wednesday, March 20, 2019
DR. DERICO THANKS PUBLIC FOR ESPLOST VOTE
Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico stated, "On Tuesday, March 19, voters in Upson County approved a 5-year, $15 million renewal of the Education SPLOST for Thomaston-Upson Schools. I am both humbled and honored by the support of our community. On behalf of the Thomaston-Upson Board of Education, our 4,068 students, and our 708 employees, I offer sincere thanks to everyone who reinvested in our schools and our students by casting a vote in favor of this ESPLOST. Your vote will help to improve the future of the Thomaston-Upson School System and the future of our community."
