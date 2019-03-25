THOMASTON-UPSON KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

Kindergarten registration for children who are NEW to Upson County or who DO NOT attend local day care/Pre-K centersthat will have in-house screenings will be held April 19 at Upson-Lee Primary School, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Parents should contact the school at 706-647-7540 to schedule an appointment. Local screenings will be held at the following centers for students who currently attend there: Upson-Lee Pre-K, Lu’s Learning Center, AJ’s Mini School, Rays of Hope, Small World, Headstart, Noah’s Ark, Tender Years & Tender Tech.
The parent must bring the child and athe following documentation to the registration appointment.
- Child’s certified birth certificate (Child must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2019.)
- Child’s Social Security Card
- Immunization certificate on proper GA form #3231 (obtained from your child’s doctor or the Upson Co. Health Dept.)
- Hearing, Vision, and Dental Screening Certificate # 3300 (obtained from your child’s doctor or the Upson Co. Health Dept.)
- Proof of Upson County residency and your photo ID (Acceptable proof of residency includes a rental/lease agreement, mortgage document or current real property assessment document in the parent/guardian’s name or a utility bill for water, electricity, or gas in the parent/guardian’s name and a valid Upson County address.)
Please call now to make your appointment for April 19.
No comments:
Post a Comment