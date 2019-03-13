MOLENA, GA , A PURPLE HEART CITY

On April 27, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the City Pavilion/Fire Station, the City of Molena Georgia will celebrate becoming a Purple Heart City. The designation is given by the state Military Order of the Purple Heart as a thank you to our veterans and a reminder to the community of the sacrifices servicemen and women have made for us.
A Purple Heart is awarded to any armed forces member wounded or killed in combat.
If you are a Purple Heart recipient, we invite you to contact the City of Molena at 770-884-9711 so that we may recognize you at our ceremony.
