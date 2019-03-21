SPALDING SO ARRESTS THOMASTON MAN FOR METH

As part of their investigation, agents were conducting surveillance on Darville that included following his movements. On the 19th, shortly after he crossed in to Spalding County, Investigator Cameron Arnold conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Darville was operating. Once stopped, Darville was asked for consent to search his vehicle, and of course he refused to consent to the search.
Based on their knowledge of Darville and his drug distribution, Investigator Sheldon Mayfield who is also one of our K-9 handlers, deployed his K- 9 “Ludo”. Ludo alerted on the car and during the subsequent search that was conducted, the methamphetamine was found in a soccer ball that had been cut open that was laying in the back seat.
Darville has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce. He is currently residing in the Spalding County Jail. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Upson County Drug Task Force for their assistance during the investigation.
No comments:
Post a Comment