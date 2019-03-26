GRIFFIN KIDNAPPING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

The Uniform Patrol Officers from the Griffin Police Department responded to a victim of an assault at the WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital. Investigators from the Criminal Investigative Division also responded.
Upon arrival at the hospital, the officers met with the
victim, Terene White, which had sustained extensive injuries to include
a fractured nose, injuries to her face, and other multiple injuries to her
body.
Ms. White told Investigators that a friend dropped her off to pick
up her vehicle she left at the Griffin City Park. Ms. White stated that her
ex-boyfriend, Marcus Waller, appeared and started a
confrontation with her at the park.
According to Ms. White, she was
assaulted and beaten by Marcus Waller, both standing and while on the
ground. Ms. White said that Marcus Waller dragged her across the
pavement by her hair. Ms. White stated that Marcus Waller forced her
into his truck and continued beating her while inside the truck. Ms.
White claimed Marcus Waller told her that he would take her to the
hospital for her injuries if she agreed not to tell anyone what had
happened. Marcus Waller dropped Ms. White off at WellStar Spalding
Regional Hospital, located next to the Griffin City Park.
After speaking with Ms. White, Investigators located Waller’s truck
inside the Griffin City Park, but could not locate Marcus Waller. The truck
was impounded. Items found inside Waller’s truck corroborated Ms.
White’s account of the incident. Warrants were obtained for Marcus
Waller’s arrest in reference to the incident.
On 03/25/19, Marcus Waller had communicated to investigators
through an attorney that he planned to turn himself in on his pending
charges. On 03/26/19, Marcus Waller turned himself in to the Spalding
County Detention Center. Marcus Waller is being charged with
Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, Damage to Property, False
Imprisonment, Battery, Simple Battery, and Disorder
