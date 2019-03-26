Tuesday, March 26, 2019

GRIFFIN KIDNAPPING SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

The Uniform Patrol Officers from the Griffin Police Department responded to a victim of an assault at the WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital. Investigators from the Criminal Investigative Division also responded.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the officers met with the victim, Terene White, which had sustained extensive injuries to include a fractured nose, injuries to her face, and other multiple injuries to her body. Ms. White told Investigators that a friend dropped her off to pick up her vehicle she left at the Griffin City Park. Ms. White stated that her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Waller, appeared and started a confrontation with her at the park.

According to Ms. White, she was assaulted and beaten by Marcus Waller, both standing and while on the ground. Ms. White said that Marcus Waller dragged her across the pavement by her hair. Ms. White stated that Marcus Waller forced her into his truck and continued beating her while inside the truck. Ms. White claimed Marcus Waller told her that he would take her to the hospital for her injuries if she agreed not to tell anyone what had happened. Marcus Waller dropped Ms. White off at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital, located next to the Griffin City Park.

After speaking with Ms. White, Investigators located Waller’s truck inside the Griffin City Park, but could not locate Marcus Waller. The truck was impounded. Items found inside Waller’s truck corroborated Ms. White’s account of the incident. Warrants were obtained for Marcus Waller’s arrest in reference to the incident.

On 03/25/19, Marcus Waller had communicated to investigators through an attorney that he planned to turn himself in on his pending charges. On 03/26/19, Marcus Waller turned himself in to the Spalding County Detention Center. Marcus Waller is being charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Battery, Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Battery, Simple Battery, and Disorder
