Upson Lee’s Emily Goggins proceed to the 2024 Navy Nationals in Anniston, Alabama

On January 27, Upson-Lee NJROTC’s Sporter and Precision Rifle Teams attended the JROTC Area 12 Rifle Championships in Anniston, Alabama. The Sporter Team finished in 12th place overall, out of 18 other competing Sporter Teams. The Precision Team finished in 3rd place out of nine competing Precision Teams. They finished only two points shy of second place, which would have taken the team to the 2024 Navy Nationals. However, as an individual, Team Captain Emily Goggins finished third overall of all competing Precision members. During the competition, Goggins shot a 576 out of 600, pushing her through to the area finals, where she shot a 100.1 in the standing position. This brought her final score to a 676, securing her place on the individual winner’s podium next to Camden County High School’s Virginia Byrd and Jordan De Jesus. Goggins will now proceed to the 2024 Navy Nationals in February, located in Anniston, Alabama.
