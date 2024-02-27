I mentioned my accomplishments not to inflate myself but to show my leadership skills and abilities on various local, state, national, and international levels. I am currently working with State Elected Officials from Atlanta to Washington, DC on Congressional Funding for our community. My work and I are no strangers to our City and County Officials, our Schools System, our Juvenile Court Officials, most business owners, and citizens. The experience that I bring with positive established relationships in and around our county engenders building collaborations, which can bring unity, socioeconomic strengths, and growth to our community, while keeping our small-town appeal and agricultural presence with a modern-day feel without taxations will be my goal. My pledge is to do my best to bring our county generational inclusiveness by grooming our young people to work collaboratively with our seasoned citizens which includes listening to the people, educating the people, and doing right by the people of Upson County to progress our county. Education will come by soliciting donated time from professionals in areas of concern by holding community forums, town hall meetings and other unifying activities creating transparency. Together we can make Upson County, “The County that Cares!” Please remember, "A vote for Ed moves Upson ahead."
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Ed Searcy II, Announces Candidacy for Upson County Commission Chairman
I mentioned my accomplishments not to inflate myself but to show my leadership skills and abilities on various local, state, national, and international levels. I am currently working with State Elected Officials from Atlanta to Washington, DC on Congressional Funding for our community. My work and I are no strangers to our City and County Officials, our Schools System, our Juvenile Court Officials, most business owners, and citizens. The experience that I bring with positive established relationships in and around our county engenders building collaborations, which can bring unity, socioeconomic strengths, and growth to our community, while keeping our small-town appeal and agricultural presence with a modern-day feel without taxations will be my goal. My pledge is to do my best to bring our county generational inclusiveness by grooming our young people to work collaboratively with our seasoned citizens which includes listening to the people, educating the people, and doing right by the people of Upson County to progress our county. Education will come by soliciting donated time from professionals in areas of concern by holding community forums, town hall meetings and other unifying activities creating transparency. Together we can make Upson County, “The County that Cares!” Please remember, "A vote for Ed moves Upson ahead."
No comments:
Post a Comment