Attention Spalding County: Emergency Activation Plan Initiated for Heads Creek Reservoir Area Amid Inclement Weather

Responding to ongoing inclement weather conditions and prioritizing public safety, Brandon Lewis, Director of Water and Wastewater for The City of Griffin, in collaboration with the engineering team, has initiated the activation of the Emergency Action Plan (EAP) for the Heads Creek Reservoir area.
In accordance with Georgia’s Safe Dam's Emergency Plan, Spalding County is required to close the following roads as rainwater continues to fill the Heads Creek Reservoir:
• West McIntosh Rd. @ South New Salem Rd.
• Vaughn @ W McIntosh Rd.
• West Ellis Rd. between Parker Rd and Campground Rd.
• West Ellis Rd. between Quail Rd and Vaughn Rd.
• Moon Rd. between Parker and Campground Rd.
Those traveling through the area should use alternate routes to include, Highway 19 & 41, Hwy 92, or Hwy 16.
This proactive measure is implemented to prioritize the well-being of the community during these weather conditions. Spalding County urges all residents and travelers to adhere to these closures and exercise caution while traveling.
For further information or inquiries, please contact the Spalding County Public Works Department at 770-467-4774.
