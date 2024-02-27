PIKE CO FIRE DEPART REPORTS

Pike County Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 1316 Smyrna Church Road, Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 4:15 pm. Residents stated they started a fire to burn off some brush. The wind changed direction several times causing fire to spread rapidly. PCFD fire personnel and Northside Volunteer Fire Department units worked to control the fire spread until Georgia Forestry Commission arrived to contain the fire.
PCFD personnel responded to multiple outdoor burning calls over the weekend. As of July 1, 2021, the Georgia outdoor burning requirements have changed. No permit is required for hand-piled natural vegetation/yard debris meaning leaf and limbs only. Although no permit is required, citizens are encouraged to always check the Fire Weather Forecast and Current Fire Danger Rating for their area before initiating any type of outdoor burn. Please visit Georgia Forestry Commission’s website, gatrees.org Burn Permits and Notifications for more information.
