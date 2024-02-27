Tuesday, February 27, 2024

TOP TEN CORPORATE TAXPAYERS FOR UPSON CITY-2023 TAX YEAR

 

NAMEASSESSMENT CITY TAX AMT % TOTAL LEVY
West GA Generating30,453,522174,5609.86
Wal-Mart 6,220,02635,6532.01
Standard Textile4,983,57627,9121.58
Home Depot4,694,64726,9101.52
GA Power 15,101,06425,2111.42
Ingles3,514,74320,1461.14
Gran Bio2,683,38715,3810.87
Harbor View 2,216,11712,7030.72

Pacific Management 
(Providence Healthcare)		2,192,03712,5640.71
Pacific Management 
(Northcreek Shopping Center)		2,120,00012,1520.69
