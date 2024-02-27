TOP TEN CORPORATE TAXPAYERS FOR UPSON CITY-2023 TAX YEAR

|NAME
|ASSESSMENT
|CITY TAX AMT
|% TOTAL LEVY
|West GA Generating
|30,453,522
|174,560
|9.86
|Wal-Mart
|6,220,026
|35,653
|2.01
|Standard Textile
|4,983,576
|27,912
|1.58
|Home Depot
|4,694,647
|26,910
|1.52
|GA Power
|15,101,064
|25,211
|1.42
|Ingles
|3,514,743
|20,146
|1.14
|Gran Bio
|2,683,387
|15,381
|0.87
|Harbor View
|2,216,117
|12,703
|0.72
Pacific Management
(Providence Healthcare)
|2,192,037
|12,564
|0.71
|Pacific Management
(Northcreek Shopping Center)
|2,120,000
|12,152
|0.69
