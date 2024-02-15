HOUSE FIRE IN GRIFFIN

GRIFFIN, Ga. (February 15, 2024) - Spalding County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4241 Old Atlanta Rd. Fire Fighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Neighbors helped rescue three children and one adult from the home and helped our Fire Fighters perform CPR. Following the rescue efforts, the three children were airlifted to Grady Hospital for medical attention, while the adult woman was transported to Spalding WellStar. The State Fire Marshal will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. For further information contact the Spalding County Fire Department at 770-228-2129.
