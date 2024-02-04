Two children killed in Manchester house fire

Two children were killed in an overnight house fire in Manchester, according to the Meriwether County Emergency Services.
The fire happened at a home on Ira Parks Way.
Fire crews said that the third individual is believed to be the children's mother, who was taken to Piedmont Midtown in Columbus..
The children themselves were a boy and a girl. Their ages are not yet known at this time.
What we do know is that the boy was taken to North Springs Hospital, where he later died, while the body of the young girl was pulled from the wreckage of the home.
Meriwether fire crews said that the father came to assist them in getting his wife out of the home. The children were found shortly after.
“They were sweet kids. BJ and Bri are going to be missed," said neighbor Victoria Favors. "Just knowing that in the morning, I’m going to get up and walk out of my door and know that I won’t ever see them anymore.”
Favors lives across from the home on Iras Way. She said she was devastated and very concerned for the mom and dad who lost their children.
“He jumped in the window to save his family," she said of the father. "He jumped in the window and was going to go back to get her but they wouldn’t let him.”
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
