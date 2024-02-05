THOMASTON'S TAYLOR SMITH SELECTED

ATLANTA – GeorgiaForward has selected 45 promising professionals to serve the organization’s 2024 Young Gamechangers (YG) program. YG is a unique leadership action program hosted by GeorgiaForward, a non-profit organization administrated by the Georgia Municipal Association. Young Gamechangers brings professionals from across the state to work on the persistent challenges of one Georgia community.
In 2024, the City of Valdosta will host the Young Gamechangers. Valdosta leaders have finalized their four “Challenge Questions” that the 2024 cohort will be charged to answer through the eight months they will spend developing specific, actionable recommendations for the community. These questions focus on economic development, green infrastructure, corridor redevelopment, and community togetherness.
“Each year, our Young Gamechangers, through the energy and innovation of our state’s best minds, help improve our cities and counties,” said Amir Farokhi, chair of GeorgiaForward’s board of directors. “This year, we are excited and grateful to partner with Valdosta/Lowndes County. Great ideas come from all over Georgia, and we cannot wait to see our Young Gamechangers in action.”
“We are all excited to welcome this impressive program and equally as impressive list of young leaders and professionals into our community! The deep look, the fresh set of eyes, and the programs and projects they bring back to us will be received by an enthusiastic team ready to coordinate City staff and civic leaders on implementation. The future is theirs, the time to act on that future is now…welcome Gamechangers!” said Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson.
The 2024 cohort of Gamechangers will meet for the first time in the City of Valdosta on April 24th, and their work will culminate with a community presentation of their findings and recommendations on Thursday, October 10th. The Gamechangers are accomplished professionals aged 40 and under from across the state who wish to make an impact through civic engagement, economic development, and community partnerships. A third of the class is from the Valdosta-Lowndes County area, another third is from the metro Atlanta region, and the remaining third are from greater Georgia.
No comments:
Post a Comment