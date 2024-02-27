NEW INFO IN THE DEATH OF LAKEN RILEY ON UGA CAMPUS

A man accused of killing a nursing student on the campus of the University of Georgia also allegedly "disfigured her skull," according to new arrest affidavits.
Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old who federal officials said entered the country illegally, is facing multiple murder and assault charges in the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley. The new court documents also show he is accused of dragging Riley to a secluded area and is facing a charge of concealing the death of another person.
Authorities have not released details on how Riley was killed, only saying that her death was caused by blunt force trauma and that Ibarra allegedly used an object for a weapon. They did not specify what type of object was used. Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said that an autopsy report will become available in the next several weeks.
Court documents say the crimes were committed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
