U-L SCHOOLS OFFER FOR FANS 62 AND UP

For Upson County's UL Knights Fans Age 62 or Older: The Thomaston-Upson School System's Silver Card Program is a special initiative tailored for Upson-Lee Knights Fans age 62 years or older. This program grants eligible individuals free admission to any middle school or high school athletic event, except for playoff games. By providing complimentary access to sporting events, the program aims to foster community engagement and support for Upson-Lee's athletic teams among older fans. Interested individuals can schedule a pickup time to obtain the Silver Pass by calling 706-647-9621. Before you pick up your Silver Pass, proof of age and residency in Upson County must be presented. This initiative not only promotes a sense of belonging and camaraderie but also encourages lifelong participation in local sports activities.
