Woman Found Dead on the Campus of UGA

"We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation," UGA Today, an online media outlet for the university, posted on Thursday. "Foul play is suspected."
Police have not released the name of the woman, but reported when she was found she had “visible injuries.”
UGA police said the department received a call at about noon from a person who was “concerned for the welfare of a friend who had gone to the intramural fields earlier in the morning and had not returned as expected.”
A social media post by UGA police noted that officers went to the location and in a forested area behind Lake Herrick the woman was found at 12:38 p.m.
Police reported the woman was unconscious and not breathing. When medics arrived, they pronounced her dead. UGA Today reported the woman had gone to the field for a morning run.
This incident occurred on the heels of another UGA student death on Wednesday.
"The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our university," noted UGA Today on Thursday. "Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one of our students in Brumby Hall last night. And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today's devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students."
Athens-Clarke police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation. Police said anyone with possible information is asked to call UGA police at (706) 542-2200.
UGA cancelled classes Thursday evening and Friday in the wake of death. Classes will resume on Monday, noted UGA Today.
The intramural fields have been closed off during the investigation.
