Gun Found on Campus Pike HS

According to Kevin Huffstetler, Principal, Pike County High School “This morning, during a random parking lot search with our contracted Drug Dog at Pike County High School, a firearm was discovered inside the vehicle belonging to one of our high school students. The firearm was confiscated and turned over to local law enforcement authorities. The student involved will face disciplinary action from the school district, as well as possible charges from law enforcement.
There is no indication that the firearm was ever inside a school building or that the student had any plans to use the firearm while on campus. There is no evidence that any of our students were ever in danger during this time. This information is provided to our community to provide transparency regarding this situation.”
