MURDER/SUICIDE IN THOMASTON

At approximately 6:30pm officers from the Thomaston Police Department were dispatched to 220 Ave. L in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they found a male and female victim laying in the front yard with gun shot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates that this was a domestic related murder suicide. According to witnesses there was an argument and the male victim shot the female victim then shot himself. The male has been identified as Tyler Montfort age 26 from Thomaston and the female has been identified as Tyquerria Neal, age 24 from Concord, Georgia. Officers are still on the scene at the time of this release. This is an active investigation.
