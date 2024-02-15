TU-Teacher Of The Year Recognized

|l-r Dr. Amy Miller, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction
Mrs. Donna Fouts, ULSE & T-U District Teacher of the Year
Dr. Larry Derico, Superintendent
At the Tuesday, February 13, Board of Education meeting, the
Board recognized Thomaston-Upson School System's district Teacher of the Year,
Mrs. Donna Fouts. Mrs. Donna Fouts teaches grades 3-5 Science, Technology,
Engineering, and Math (STEM) at Upson-Lee Elementary School. She holds a
Bachelor of Science degree in Middle Grades Education from Mercer University, a
Master of Education degree and a Specialist in Education degree, both from
Georgia Southwestern State University. She has earned endorsements in STEM
Education, Science Education, and Gifted Education. This is not Mrs. Fouts
first time being selected as teacher of the year. She was chosen as the
Upson-Lee Middle School Teacher of the Year for the 2005-2006 school year.
Other accolades include the 2019 Gordon Youth Science and Technology Center
STEM Scholar Award, the 2003 Gordon Youth Science & Technology Science
Teacher of the Year award, and the 2003 Manufacturers' Roundtable Teacher of
Excellence Award. Mrs. Fouts believes in providing students with hands-on
learning experiences within the context of real-world applications. As the STEM
coach at Upson-Lee Elementary School, she coordinates STEM night to engage
parent participation in STEM activities.
She also sponsors an after-school gardening program and conducts a
four-day STEM camp for elementary students each summer. Congratulations to Mrs.
Donna Fouts, Upson-Lee Elementary and Thomaston-Upson School System’s Teacher
of the Year.
|l-r: Dr. Amy Miller, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction; Mr. Stephen Sadler, BOE member; Mr. Scott Roberts, BOE member; Mr. Jaye Eubanks, BOE Vice-Chair; Mrs. Donna Fouts, ULSE & T-U District Teacher of the Year; Ms. Jacqueline Hollis, BOE Chairperson; Mr. Brian Salter, BOE member; Ms. Angeline McGill, BOE member;
Dr. Larry Derico, Superintendent
No comments:
Post a Comment