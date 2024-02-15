FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Spalding County Fire Station 6 Fire Ruled Accidental
ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a fire at Spalding County Fire Station 6 was determined to be accidental in nature.
On February 10th at approximately 2:49 a.m., firefighters at the station awoke to the smell of smoke. After a brief investigation, a ladder truck located inside of the station bay was discovered to be fully engulfed in flames, and an emergency response was quickly initiated by Spalding County and City of Griffin fire departments.
“Following an extensive joint investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Spalding County Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction in the wiring system of the ladder truck,” said Commissioner King. “While we are saddened by the temporary loss of Station 6, above all, we are grateful that the brave firefighters who protect this community are safe.”
The firefighters positioned at Station 6 will be relocated to nearby Griffin Fire Station 1 while repair efforts are underway.
