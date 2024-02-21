SPALDING LADIES DISQUALIFIED

BREAKING NEWS:The Spalding High Lady Jaguars and the Lady Jackets of Wayne County were both disqualified from the GHSA state girls basketball tournament after the two teams became embroiled in an on-court fight.The incident occurred midway through the 2nd quarter of the opening round match-up. Because association rules dictate that any players that leave the bench area will be suspended for one game, neither school would have had enough players to field a complete roster for the second round.It is believed to be the first double disqualification in the history of the girls’ playoff.GHSA is quoted by the Atlanta Journal - Constitution with the following: “Basically it was a bench-clearing brawl,” GHSA executive director Robin Hines said. “It was shocking and egregious and totally unacceptable, and the GHSA isn’t going to allow that to happen without serious consequences.”
No comments:
Post a Comment