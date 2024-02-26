UPSON EMC WASHINGTON YOUTH TOUR/LILY BAITY

Upson County resident Lily Baity has been chosen to participate in the 2024 Washington Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid leadership experience sponsored by Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives, including Upson EMC. For more than 50 years, the tour has helped promising student leaders to become exceptional young adults. According to Brooke Parrott with Upson EMC, the Youth Tour was established to inspire the next generation of leaders. This year’s tour offers opportunities for students to meet policymakers, tour historic monuments and participate in leadership experiences, all while making new friends from across the state and the nation. Teens on the tour are challenged to consider the part they play in government and to understand the cooperative business model to become engaged citizens and to learn about careers in public service. 5 students from the Youth Leadership Upson program were interviewed by out-oftown judges. After completion of the interviews, Lily was selected and will join other Georgia high school students who have been selected by their local EMCs. Georgia’s tour delegates will convene with more than 1,800 youth representing electric cooperatives across the nation and exchange views concerning local and national issues. The 4 other students who completed interviews were Aisha Derico, Chacie Bailey, Gracie Daniel, and Sarah Kate Bennett.
